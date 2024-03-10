Kenson Casimir congratulates Julien Alfred for her historic win

Kenson Casimir, Minister of Youth Development and Sports, congratulates Julien Alfred for her historic win in the 60-metre final.

Kenson Casimir, Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia congratulates Julien Alfred along with the people of the nation congratulated for her historic win in 60 meters final for her gold medal triumph in the World Indoor Athletic Championships (WIAC) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Her lightning-fast time of 6.98 seconds not only secured the win but also equalled the world lead, making this a moment to remember for the entire nation.

Saint Lucia has won for the first time in 60 meters at the World Indoor Championships, and the excitement is unmatchable.

Kenson Casimir, Minister of Youth Development and Sports, expressed immense pride in Julien Alfred, appreciating her talent and dedication. He sees this achievement as a victory for the whole country, not just as a personal victory.

The success of 22-year-old Julien Alfred will transcend the world of sports. It will inspire the young people of Saint Lucia and establish that anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work and passion.

The National Youth Council views her win as a symbol of hope, resembling that anything is possible with dedication, regardless of the person’s background. The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports is readily available to support Alfred and other aspiring athletes.

They plan to work closely with national sports federations to provide resources, training, and opportunities for young talent to shine.

Saint Lucia’s sporting spirit is soaring high thanks to Alfred’s historic win. This gold medal is a source of national pride and a catalyst for future athletic success in the island nation. The people of Saint Lucia are full of pride and honour and celebrate the success of Julien Alfred as their nation’s success and as their own.

They are congratulating Julien Alfred for her historic win on various social media handles and commenting and praying for her long life and future life endeavours, and praising her sports spirit.