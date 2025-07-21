First Atlantic Disturbance of 2025 approaches Barbados as invest 94L

The tropical disturbance is expected to reach Barbados first as it enters the Caribbean.

Barbados: The first tropical disturbance of the Atlantic Basin which started forming late Friday and early Saturday and is now named as Invest #94L is approaching the Caribbean. According to the latest update shared by the National Hurricane Centre, the tropical disturbance has a low chance (20%) of becoming a tropical cyclone before moving into less favourable environmental conditions.

The tropical disturbance is expected to hit the Caribbean Island of Barbados first as it reaches the Caribbean. In response the Barbados Meteorological Services department has said that they are currently monitoring the disturbance closely, however no watches or warnings are in effect as of now.

The tropical disturbance is expected to reach Barbados on 23rd July, as a strong tropical wave. The met department in an official statement said that the information regarding its potential impacts of the natural calamity remains unclear and will be clearer over the next few days.

Earlier on Saturday, the tropical disturbance was said to have a 40% chance of development. This is the first tropical disturbance of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, as this year the oceans remains calm and stable.

