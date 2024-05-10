Jamaica: Student hit with metal piece by another student, injured severely

The fight between two students from different schools in Jamaica has been accelerated after a boy from Lawrence Tavern Square hit another boy from Oberlin High School with a piece of metal.

Jamaica: The fight between two students from different schools in Jamaica has been accelerated after a boy from Lawrence Tavern Square hit another boy from Oberlin High School with a piece of metal. The latter was further taken to the Kingston Public Hospital as he fell unconscious.

The incident created chaos across these two schools as the fight became quite furious among the two students. The boy from Oberlin High School was given sufficient medical attention, due to which he regained consciousness.

The school authorities have contacted the mother of the injured student and informed her about his injury. She rushed to the hospital to meet the child and asserted that he is her only son and hope to live her life.

The mother stated that she made every effort to pull him from the school because of the violence and admit him to the nice school. She also criticized the school authorities for putting his child in this harsh situation.

However, the reason for the fight has not been revealed by the school authorities, and they refused to say anything about the incident. Netizens also reacted to the situation and said that the incident was a shame for the government of Jamaica and the authorities of the school. Some also demanded punishment for these students.

One added,” Children live what they learn, just take a look at the influences around our young people! There’s no form of conflict resolution amongst adults, what says the children. Everyone is angry and worked up.”

Many also asked for the implementation of the proper mentorship progrogrammes and said,” Booth camp or jail… implement some touch love. Can u imagine when these kids become adults; serious intervention and mentorship programmes needed.Actions have consequences…who caan hear must field.”

One added,” Children behaviour is a reflection of the wider society no peace in homes , church,on the streets no love or peace anywhere”

People also asserted that this is question on the governance as they must take proactive measures to protect law and order. One said,” Even after all the warnings and encouragements from every corner of society, almost, this is happening…I wonder how the Government could stop this one now?..what would or could the opposer do?.”