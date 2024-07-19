Investment Gateway Summit 2024 closes with forward-thinking discussions, impactful networking

The highly anticipated Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has successfully concluded on Friday, July 14, 2024 with the five days of exclusive discussions about the prosperity and growth of St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has successfully concluded on Friday, July 14, 2024 with the five days of exclusive discussions about the prosperity and growth of St. Kitts and Nevis.

With overwhelming response from the attendees and economic citizens, the summit offered unparalleled chances of connection, collaboration and celebration. While celebrating rich heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis, the industry leaders and potential investors explored new avenues and opportunities in the investment landscape.

The dynamic workshops, panel discussions and the comprehensive agenda of the Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has forged the network prospects and drive sustainable economic growth. While embracing green initiatives, the attendees explored ways of enhancing the resilience approach and fostered partnerships.

The event has brought together visionaries, professionals and like-minded individuals under one roof and they were welcomed with exclusive showcase of the cultural offerings of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hundreds of people gathered at St. Marriott Resort to kickstart the exclusive event, experiencing true essence of the Federations and its vibrant local offerings. The first of its kind Investment Gateway Summit provides a global platform for industrial collaborations of stakeholders and economic citizens, to drive forth the fortification of connections worldwide.

The event has been featuring the large scale of attendees and providing insightful interactions between them.

On the first day, the gathering of the economic citizens a like-minded people have been welcomed with a remarkable “Welcome Reception” and a refreshing inaugural event. The first day has well contributed to the theme of Connection, paving way for dynamic interactions and outlining chance for future collaboration.

Further, the heartful welcome to the global attendees has assisted them to foster new networking, and business opportunities.

The second day started with the national anthem as the registration blocks were filled with the attendees. The speeches of Michael Martin- CEO of Citizenship by Investment Unit of St. Kitts and Nevis and Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew have outlined the sustainable agenda and its prospects.

CEO Martin gave an insight into St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme and emphasized on the commitment to innovation, aiming to enhance its integrity to be at the highest order. The second day of the summit featured engagement though meaning conversations and new connections.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew described the event and said that it is the first of its moving forward with the theme- “Connect, Collaborate and Connect.”

PM Drew shed light on new partnerships and said that the gathering is much more than collaboration as it is the testament to the shared vision of innovation and exchanging knowledge.

The third day shed light on sustainable agenda and green energy initiatives with panel discussions and dynamic workshops. Firstly, Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis addressed the gathering and asked for the collaboration on the green initiatives.

Further, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister for Sustainability, underscored the importance of green energy in her keynote address, urging attendees to “Invest in Green, Invest in Clean.” She detailed ongoing efforts to transform the environment into a hub for green energy and renewable resources, aiming to position St. Kitts and Nevis as the first sustainable state.

On the fourth day, the attendees explored Nevis where Premier Mark Brantley extended welcome to the economic citizens and encouraged them to forge deeper ties with St. Kitts and Nevis.

The summit concluded with a farewell breakfast at Kittitian Hill, where Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew bid farewell to the participants. Reflecting on the week, Dr. Drew highlighted the significant insights and connections forged throughout the event.

The Investment Gateway Summit 2024 closed on a high note, marking a week of high-level engagements, forward-thinking discussions, and impactful networking.