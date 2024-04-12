Investigation on immigration officer for rape of minor in Punta Cana

Dominican Republic: The law enforcement agencies and related authorities in the Dominican Republic revealed the investigation against an immigration officer on Thursday, 11 April, who is accused of the alleged rape of a 14-year-old minor girl in Punta Cana.

As per the sources, the alleged incident of rape of a minor victim took place on the day while the immigration officers were searching the homes of the migrants in the area of Punta Cana, a town on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic.

The victim girl is reported to be a migrant in the island nation from Haiti, a neighbouring island nation of the Caribbean. The rape victim girl lives in the Dominican Republic with her mother in the migrant shelter of Verón named area in Punta Cana, where most of the migrants are from Haiti.

It is said by the mother of the minor girl, that the criminal act of rape was committed by the accused immigration officer while she was at her work. When the mother was not at home, it is said that the suspect broke into the house and assaulted the teenage girl sexually.

It is mentioned that the act of sexual assault on the girl was noticed by the mother after she arrived back at her place of living when she saw her daughter in an unstable condition. Straight after, the mother with her victim minor daughter went to the local police station to file a complaint against the suspect.

The report was filed by the police department after recording the statement of the minor girl about the incident after which further proceedings were followed as per the protocols. The complainant also added the issue faced by the family of being harassed due to the complaint.

The situation was taken more seriously after the human rights activists got involved in the natter and put pressure on the authorities for justice for the minor girl and her family. While taking note of the accusation of rape of a minor girl by an immigration officer in Punta Cana, the General Directorate of Migration said that if the suspect found guilty after the investigation, justice will be served.