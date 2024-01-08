St Kitts Coast Guard nabs 3 Individuals for carrying illegal firearm

Coast Guard took three individuals in custody with illegal weapons in a maritime operation at Sandy Point coast of St Kitts on Wednesday.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard took three individuals under custody and recovered an illegal firearm from the boat in a recent maritime operation at the Sandy Point coast of St Kitts on Wednesday, 3 January.

As per the reports, an operation was conducted by the Coast Guards of the island nation in which they intercepted a boat near the coast of Sandy Point.

The operation led to the discovery of illegal possession of a firearm, which was charged against three suspects on the boat.

The boat was taken to the marina in New Guinea, where further investigation took place, and it was revealed the firearm the suspects were carrying illegally was a revolver pistol of 0.38 calibre.

The investigation and inquiries around the case are proceeding forward by the officers to decode the reason for the illegal activity and their plans and also if more criminals are involved in the matter.

The three suspects are identified by the authorities with the names of Quincy Conroy Van Hennigen, who is from the Dutch Quarter in St Maarten; Jason Anthony Richardson, who is from St Kitts and living at the Middle Region in St Maarten; and Wagneris Michell Valdez Dias, who is from the Dominican Republic and living at Sucker Garden in St Maarten.

It is said that all three suspects are charged with two offences, one is carrying an illegal firearm, and the other is importing the firearm without permission.

As per the reports, the suspect, named Dias, was issued a copy of the charges in Spanish language, which is her native language.

People are discussing the incident and putting their opinions forward on the case by showing concern over the possible criminal activities through the seaway.

People are saying, “Criminals are everywhere, and through every means, they are pushing their destructive and illegal businesses. This is a real threat, and many crimes in the nation are due to these loopholes only.”

Many people appreciate the approach of their authorities, who are working on their commitment to keeping society safe and secure.

People are saying, “Our officers are doing very well in their duties and neutralising the threats of the criminals everywhere, whether it is land or water. In the last few times, we have continuously seen how our authorities are doing exercises, and they are successful. This is probably the best time, and hope it continues.”