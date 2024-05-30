interCaribbean Airways to resume direct flights between Haiti and Providenciales

interCaribbean Airways is all set to resume the service of the flights to Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) on June 11, 2024

Caribbean: interCaribbean Airways is all set to resume the service of the flights to Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) on June 11, 2024. The service will operate from Providenciales (PLS Airport) to Toussaint Louverture International Airport and fly for two times a week.

The airline announced the schedule of the flights and stated that the service will be given on Tuesdays and Sundays. The flights will be booked through the official sites of interCaribbean Airways and stated that seamless travelling options will be provided to the tourists from Haiti.

Flight JYO216 will fly from Providenciales to Port-au-Prince on Tuesday with a departure time of 11: 30 and an arrival time of 12: 30. The second flight will operate from Port-au-Prince to Providenciales with the aircraft JYO217 on Tuesday. The flight will depart at 11: 30 and arrive at 14: 00.

The third flight on the schedule will operate from Providenciales to Port-au-Prince with the aircraft JYO216 on Sunday. The departure time of the flight will be 11: 30 and the arrival time will be 12: 30. The fourth flight will fly from Port-au-Prince to Providenciales with the aircraft JYO217 and the service will be given every Sunday.

The departure time of the flight will be 13: 00 and the arrival time of the flight will be 14: 00.

Notably, interCaribbean Airways announced the reduction of flights by up to 10% due to continued labour shortage at the airline in April 2022. In the reduction, the service was given three times weekly between Providenciales and Haiti, and on the route from Haiti to Port-au-Prince, the flights will provide service for two times per week.

The service is aimed at enhancing air connectivity between the two regions and providing more seamless options to travellers from across the globe. As per the schedule, the service will be provided on the route between Providenciales and Port-au-Prince.

The service is also aimed to enhancing their footprints in the region and meet the demand of the stakeholders and tourists from across the globe.