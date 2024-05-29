interCaribbean Airways announces 25% off on non-stop flights to Barbados for T20 World Cup

A 25% discount has been announced on the non-stop flights of interCaribbean Airways from Jamaica to Barbados which will provide service during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The patrons are invited to book their flights by June 15, 2024 and the offer will be valid for the flights scheduled to operate until June 29, 2024,

The passengers can save 25% by using the eVoucher code BGISAV25 and get the access to the cricket matches at the low price. The offer will only be given to passengers who wanted to visit Barbados as it is valid on those games which are scheduled to take place in the country.

A total of nine games will be held in Barbados which also included the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for June 29, 2024. The Limited-Time exclusive offer has been announced by interCaribbean Airways to enhance the travel options for the visitors and attract the passengers from across the globe.

The offer was announced in partnership with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc and the airways stated that the patrons are invited to enjoy 25% off non-stop flights from Jamaica to Barbados.

Notably, Barbados will kickstart the tournament at Kensington Oval Cricket Stadium and the host the first day match between Namibia and Oman on June 2, 2024. The second game will be held between England and Scotland in Barbados on June 4, 2024.

Barbados will host the match between Australia and Oman on June 5, 2024 and Namibi and Scotland on June 6, 2024. The fifth match for Barbados stadium will be held between England and Australia on June 8, 2024.

Other matches will be as follows:

June 20, 2024: C1 vs A1

June 21, 2024: A2 vs C2

June 23, 2024: A2 vs B1

June 29, 2024: Final

interCaribbean Airways launched the non-stop flights between Barbados and Jamaica on February 6, 2024 and marked the new chapter in the connectivity between these two major Caribbean destinations. The airline offer service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With the service, the airline aimed at expanding its network and reinforced its role as a key player in Caribbean aviation. It has also contributed to stronger connections within the region and enhance the travel experience for passengers.

Notably, interCaribbean Airways will also provide additional service to Barbados for the ICC T20 World Cup as it is one of the great tournament in the history of the Caribbean region.