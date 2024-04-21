Guyana: Robbers in security guard uniforms slit woman’s throat; beats her husband, son

Guyana: Bandits in security guard uniforms slit a woman’s throat while she was shopping at Deo and Sons Wholesalers on Monday this week. The incident happened at a time when they were trying to rob the woman who somehow fought back, causing injury to her throat.

The incident happened at Lot 278 ‘A’ Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD) in Guyana, and as per the police reports, the injured woman is in safe condition. The woman’s husband Deo Boodramlall, 58, and her son Chris Boodramlall, 22, also of the same address, were also beaten by the bandits.

Her son provided the update on the incident and said that the bandits were reportedly dressed in navy blue uniforms belonging to a long-standing security service company in Guyana.

“On Monday morning, I was in the room, and my dad was now opening the business. A customer came and he was at the gate, they came like normal customers. One of them walked in and the other one went behind my dad and choked him from behind and the one pulled him into the shop and they also held the girl hostage that was at the store and my dad and them had a scuffle and they beated him. My mom was upstairs at the time she heard what was going on, and she went and tried to help him. It was three of them. Two of them was beating on him and the other one came out and he hold her and they three of them took them and the girl that they held hostage and bring then inside of the shop and that’s when I heard what’s going on.”

He said after he became aware of what was happening he opened his room door and peeked downstairs and saw two men beating his mother and father, while the other was searching for the place. He said the bandits then spotted him and went to his room and held onto him and slammed his head into the bedroom door.

“They keep demanding money and they were threatening to kill my mom, they were saying, “she gatto dead because we ain’t getting no money” and eventually my dad ended up and give them the money. At first they had collected a bag with some change money and apparently that wasn’t enough. They knew probably from some source that we had a lot of money. They started to cut at my mom’s throat, and we had to give them the money. Then, one of them put a knife to my back and asked for our jewelleries.

The man said the police were then alerted. Upon arrival at the scene, police combed the village for the men, but we’re unable to locate the bandits. The woman, he said was taken to a private hospital, treated and admitted. She was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

The bandits, according to Chris, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.