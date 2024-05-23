Guyana: Leatherback turtle entangles in fishing nets, released back into ocean

Leatherback Turtle entangled in fishing nets and washed up at Hope Beach, ECD, in Guyana on Wednesday

Guyana: Leatherback Turtle entangled in fishing nets and washed up at Hope Beach, ECD, in Guyana on Wednesday. The turtle has been listed as endangered and freed by Mangrove Rangers, who also released him back into the Ocean.

Leatherback Turtles are considered precious and endangered and nest in the period between February and July each year at various areas along the shoreline of several Caribbean countries, including Guyana. The turtles were also seen nesting at Shell Beach in the North West District.

The coastline of Guyana is also known as a nesting ground for four of the endangered species of sea turtles, which are Hawksbill, Green, Leatherback, and Olive Ridley. The turtles are often seen nesting at the coastline during the season, marking a positive sign for the biodiversity.

Recently, Maria Fraser- Minister of Marine Resources in Guyana, had the courting with an iconic leatherback turtle for the first time on May 8, 2024. With great enthusiasm, the team of Marine Resources stated that they ensured the safety and security of the turtle’s nest, which are the great contributors to the preservation of marine turtles and the vitality of the oceans.

She also gave a call to protect marine life and oceans with the protection of the species, which are great resources of biodiversity.

In addition to that, Giant Leatherback turtle also washed up on Hope Beach on February 22, 2024 where which Marine Turtle conservartionsit Annette Arjune Martins encouraged fishermen to check their nets and ensure that the tutle did not get entangled.

The turtle lost its life when it arrived at Guyana’s coastline at the commencement of the nesting period. The glimpses of the dead turtle also went viral on social media. In the same course of time, another giant leatherback turtle washed ashore in neighboring Trinidad.

The entangling happened at the time when the turtles seek out their nesting grounds and came into contact with the nets of fishermen.

However, the leatherback turtle have been saved by the Mangroove Rangers this time who came to Guyana’s shores for nesting.