Guyana: Giant Leatherback turtle washes ashore dead at Hope Beach

Guyana: A giant leatherback turtle washed ashore dead at Hope Beach, ECD in Guyana on Thursday morning. The incident shocked the citizens and the government of the country, making them issue an advisory for the fishermen to adopt a cautious approach.

Marine turtle conservationist Annette Arjube Martins asked the fishermen to check their nets to ensure the safety of the turtles. He said, ”The fishermen will have to make sure that the turtles do not become entangled in their nets, especially during the current nesting period.”

Leatherback and other marine turtles nest from February to July each year in several areas along the shoreline of Guyana. The Shell Beach in the North West District featured the nesting of the turtles during the period.

In their attempt to seek out perfect nesting grounds, the turtles come into contact with the nets of fishermen, making it hard or impossible for them to go with their process.

Notably, in a different incident, another giant leatherback washed ashore in neighbouring Trinidad last week. At the time, the situation worsened as netizens highly demanded the protection of the turtles, especially during the nesting period.

Now, the report of another incident caused an anger wave among the citizens and netizens on social media. They are criticizing the government for their lack of and demanded suitable action against the death of the turtle.

They added that the turtles are significant resources of nature and they should be saved, but despite being the country dependent upon the natural assets, Guyana has failed to conserve these resources which is an alarming situation for the wider Caribbean.

Netizens said that there should be a proper way out and protective measures for these turtles as nesting season is important for the country as well. Fishermen should also consider safety protocols and avoid using nets over turtles during their nesting period.

Besides this, they also demanded proper fishing laws and said that there should be proper measures for the protection of sea animals. They added that the nesting season is crucial and the government must make proper laws for the small fishes.

One commented,” There is no fishing law in place. Sometimes i does see these fishingmen bringing in small fish fish with eggs and selling the eggs. How will the fish be able to reproduce and how will the small fish be able to get big.”

Another stated,”The turtles should be saved, otherwise we will be washed out as climate change is heavy for us. We are prone to climate change and the conservative measures are going well. So government must pay attention.”