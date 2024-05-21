Guyana: 48-year-old Pedestrian trying to cross road dies after allegedly hit by lorry

A 48-year-old pedestrian has died after allegedly running into a lorry while crossing the road on Sunday at Enmore Public Road East Coast Demerara in Guyana

Guyana: A 48-year-old pedestrian has died after allegedly running into a lorry while crossing the road on Sunday at Enmore Public Road East Coast Demerara in Guyana. The lorry with registration number GTT 4579 was driven by a 37-year-old who belonged to Agriculture Road, East Coast Demerara.

Inquires disclosed that motor lorry GTT 4579 was proceeding west along the southern side of Enmore Public Road, East Coast Demerara at a normal rate of speed when it is alleged by the driver that the pedestrian ran across the road from north to south into the path of the motor lorry and a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) was summoned and the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. The vehicle is lodged to be examined, and the driver is in custody.

On the same day, a 30-year-old man lost his life in the hit and run serious accident which occurred at Railway Embankment Road Georgetown in the vicinity of the Sheriff Street Roundabout involving a motorcycle with registration number CK 5954 owned.

Inquiries disclosed that motorcycle CK 5954 was proceeding east along the northern lane on Railway Embankment whilst motor ‘pickup’ PPP 2442 was proceeding west along the southern lane of the said road and as both vehicles were in the process of passing each other it is alleged that the driver of the pickup lost control of his vehicle and collided into the right side of the cycle.

As a result of the collision, Payne fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body. The driver of the motor ‘pickup’ drove away.

Payne was picked up in a conscious state by Sheriff Medical Ambulance Service and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor and later admitted in a stable condition.

Investigations on both matters have been launched by Guyana police.