Grenada to celebrate 50th Jubilee Independence, know events

Grenada: The 50th Jubilee Celebration of Grenada Independence has kickstarted on June 1, 2024, with Culture Night and Fishermen’s Birthday launch. The celebration is aimed at promoting culture and honouring the farming and fishing community of the country.

Events such as a Bonfire with special and flag-banishing highlights will promote the local food, culture, music, poetry, dance, and vintage calypso.

From June 9 to 22, 2024, the sporting exhibition games will be held in several communities of Grenada, featuring the staging of different sports. First, the cricket tournament will be held on the 9th Loretto and the basketball tournament will be held on the 15th Cuthbert Petters Park. The Table Tennis and the Netball tournaments will also take place at different playing fields in Grenada.

Grenada will also host “Flea Market Bargain Night and Fish Friday” on June 14, 2024, with a community business super deal. On June 15, 2024, Parish Road Realy and Family Fun Day will also be held in the country at Dr Lance Main Road.

On the same day, the Fisherman Cook Competition will also take place to honour the fishermen who contribute to enhancing the local economy of the country. On June 16, 2024, the tribute will be given to Julien Fedon under the theme- “The Spirit of St John.” The interpretation write-up will also be launched in the country with the Retired Fisher Folks Appreciation Day.

The Moonlight Walk and Folk on the Fort will be held on June 20, 2024 and June 22, 2024. These events will enhance the culture and heritage of Grenada.

Other events will be included:

On June 24, 2024: Parish Church Service and Gospel Festival

On June 25, 2024: Health Clinic and Expo

On June 26, 2024: Fishers’s Expo and Open Day and the Catch of the Day Competition

On June 28, 2024: Annual Mas on June

On June 29, 2024: Fisherman’s Birthday Celebrations

On June 30, 2024: St John’s Awards Ceremony

The celebration will honour the fishermen and farmers for their contribution in the upliftment of Grenada.