KNOW HERE: Calendar of events for Grenada Independence unveiled

Grenada: The calendar of events for Grenada’s 50th Independence Celebration in Carriacou and Petite Martinique has been unveiled. The events commenced on Sunday under the theme- “One People, One Journey, One Future” and will conclude on April 20, 2024.

The government of Grenada invited the citizens and asked them to participate in the celebration of the freedom of the country. It will provide proper information about the history and culture to a new generation, aiming to make them feel proud of it.

The independence celebration was kicked off on Sunday (January 7, 2024) with a Health Fair and Walk. The fair was started at 12: 00 pm and the walk was started at 3: 00 pm. The patrons hosted the walk from Windward to Hillsborough.

The second event, named Relay Meets, will be held on January 19, 2024, at Lauriston Mini Stadium. The event will start at 10:00 am. Church Service and Family Fun Bay will take place on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Petit Martinique RC Church. It will start at 9:00 am.

The Independence celebration will also feature the Best Village Competition from January 22, 2024, to January 26, 2024. The competition will showcase the culture and traditions of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, featuring the participation of the students and the citizens of the particular village.

The Church Service will also be part of the celebration on Sunday, January 21, 2024. It will be held at Lauriston Mini Stadium and the time will be 9:00 am.

Petit Martinique Rally will be held on January 30, 2024, at Petit Martinique Playing Field. The event will start at 9:00 am. The last event for the month of January will be the Minister’s Gala and Award Ceremony. It will take place on January 31, 2024, at Cassada Bay Resort. The ticket will be available at $200.00. The format of the dresses will include Black and Gold.

Carriacaou Paris Bay will also be held on February 1, 2024, at Hillsborough. The Secondary Schools Debate will also take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The last event for the celebration of Independence will be “This is US: Cultural Explosion and Food Fest”. It will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024.