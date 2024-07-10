Grenada calls for voluntarism in Post BERYL Relief Efforts

The Grenadian Government has issued an urgent call for volunteers across the globe, who are willing to assist in the relief efforts of the country following the devastating hurricane BERYL.

The press release issued by The Office of Prime Minister of Grenada Stated, “The Government of Grenada is issuing an urgent call to individuals, both locally and internationally, who are willing to volunteer their time and skills to assist in the relief efforts following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

According to the release, the government has addressed the need of volunteers for a speedy recovery of the nation. “Your support is crucial in helping our nation recover and rebuild in the aftermath of this disaster.”

The release further stated the damage that has been caused by the hurricane and stated that a joint effort by the volunteers will be extremely helpful in the recovery and restoration process of the country.

“The impact of Hurricane Beryl has been profound, affecting thousands of lives and causing extensive damage to infrastructure. The collective effort of volunteers will play a pivotal role in accelerating the recovery process and restoring normalcy to the lives of those affected.”

“Together, we can make a significant difference and help our communities rebuild stronger and more resilient homes. Together we will rise.” The release further addressed.

The interested candidates need to fill out the form through the links for their respective category and register themselves as a volunteer.

Reportedly, the hurricane BERYL has caused intense damage to the country causing the most damage to Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

According to the sources, approximately 90 percent of the buildings on the islands had either been damaged or destroyed, including the Carriacou’s primary organization, the Princess Royal Hospital, as well as the airport and marinas. The Crops had been destroyed, and fallen trees and utility poles covered the roads.

The prime minister Dickon Mitchell is constantly sharing posts from the relief efforts that has already been started and he is actively visiting parts of the country to inspect the affected areas and assessing the damage caused in the country.