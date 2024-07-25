Fuel prices decreased in Jamaica

Petrojam has again reduced the prices of all fuel products in Jamaica with diesel and kerosene decline most by $3.06.

Jamaica: Citizens are in a state of relief as state-owned Petrojam has again reduced the prices of all fuel products. According to the data, diesel and kerosene felt the most decline as it dropped by $3.06.

From Thursday onwards the new pricing will be implemented throughout the nation helping the motor vehicle owners to pay less for gas, the refinery stated.

According to the sources, diesel oil has seen a significant reduction of $3.06 per litre, with the product’s new price being $174.97. On the other hand, the Ultra-low sulphur diesel will now be marketed for $182.96 per litre, as it has also been reduced by $3.06.

The oil refinery also reported that the price of Kerosene has been reduced by $3.06 per litre, bringing the product’s new price to $173.06. Additionally, Petrojam has stated a new price for Gasoline as the price of E-10 87 grade has dropped by $0.95, with the new price being $176.85 per litre, while the price of E-10 90 grade had also dropped by $0.95, with the updated price to be $184.85.

On the other hand, Propane and Butane experienced a small cut in their pricing. The propane cooking gas will now be sold for $0.50 less per litre at $72.46, while butane will decrease by $0.50 selling at $80.47 per litre.

The Jamaican government has requested that retailers add their markups to the already mentioned pricing. To stay competitive, the government, in partnership with the oil refinery, has consistently followed international market prices.

This aims to ensure that Fuel consumers in Jamaica do not have to pay any additional fees for basic necessities, particularly gasoline products.

Not only that, but the government ensures that citizens are not subjected to the wrath of ever-increasing basic goods costs as a result of global inflation, and the fall in fuel prices will be a significant relief to citizens.