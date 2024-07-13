Jamaica to launch phase 1 of tourist train: JRC  

The Jamaica Railway Cooperation (JRC) has put a step forward in their tourism sector by working towards the launch of phase one of tourist train.

Jamaica: The Jamaica Railway Cooperation (JRC) has put a step forward in their tourism sector by working towards the launch of phase one of tourist train. The train is all set to service between Montpelier, St James, and Appleton Estate in St Elizabeth.

The organisation is further looking forward to its inauguration of other goods and passenger train services which are scheduled to run between Spanish Town and Kingston.

In addition, the company will complete the implementation of a commercial rail service from Bodles Junction to Linstead in St Catherine, primarily for the transportation of aggregates.

The project will require the implementation of new and refurbished railway tracks, construction of new train coaches and specialised engines. Apart from that, as the presumed train is for tourism purposes, the authorities stated the requirement to renovate the infrastructures along the route.

The project is a stepping stone in the JRC’s efforts of improving the entity’s performance through expanding and revitalising rail service, and optimising financial performance. The JRC took some special measures for this year’s noticing the rise in tourists to the country.

According to the sources, The JRC is also scheduled to begin on meetings with private investors to secure finance for rail infrastructure development, rolling stock rehabilitation, adding of new trains, and the upgrade of the Kingston workshop.

Meanwhile, the organisation intends to continue monetising its owned property investments in order to maximise returns.In addition, the firm plans to increase its leased lands and properties, as well as create a cashless rental collection system for renters.

Jamaica being located in the heart of the Caribbean is one of the popular tourist destinations among global travel enthusiasts. the country offers an unparalleled experience to its visitors through its pristine beaches, natural attractions, vibrant culture, and welcoming community.

The country offers several attractions to everyone be it adventurers, history fans, or beach lovers. This new venture from the JRC will help Jamaica boost its tourism sector and contribute to its GDP.