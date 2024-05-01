Four aircrafts land at Vance Amory International Airport together

Four aircraft from different airlines landed at the Vance Amory International Airport of Nevis on Monday morning.

Nevis: Four aircraft from different airlines landed at the Vance Amory International Airport of Nevis on Monday morning. The little action at the airport was captured and surfaced on social media, marking the upliftment of the tourism economy.

The first aircraft was the Pilatus PC-12 NG from Tradewind Aviation which operates non-stop scheduled flighs between Nevis and St Barths. The service of the airline was kicked off on March 11, 2015 and operarted on Wednesdays with the departures in the mornings and the afternoons.

The offering of the airline also facilitated a day-trip in both directions and the flights has been operated through Tradewind Aviation’s modern fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, feature leather seating and other amenities.

The second aircraft of the day was Cessna 402 from Trans Anguilla Airways- 2000 Ltd which arrived at Vance Amory International Airport on the same day. The Trans Anguilla Airways also offers daily flights between Anguilla and Nevis with scheduled flights.

In addition to that, a Private Charter flight option is also available for the island, such as St Martin, St Barths, Antigua, and Nevis, with the non-stop service of Cessna 402 at Vance Amory International Airport.

The third aircraft of the day was Cessna 402 from Cape Air/ Nantucket Airlines, which landed at Vance Amory International Airport on Monday morning. Cape Air started its non-stop direct service from St Thomas to Nevis on February 15, 2023, with a convenient connection.

The airline operates one daily flight and two flights on Sunday between St Thomas’ Cyril E King Airport and Vance W Amory International Airport in Nevis. The service also provides additional options for passengers who are seeking to travel between the mainland USA and the Caribbean island- Nevis.

Cape Air has been offering frequent daily flights across the Caribbean since 1998 with efficient service in San Juan. It also operates more than 80 flights to St Thomas and Nevis.

The fourth aircraft was BN2 Islander, arrived at Vance Amory International Airport on Monday. It is the aircraft of Fly Montserrat which offers direct service to Nevis. The service offers seamless travel options to tourists with the strategic option of the travelling.