Nevis to upgrade Vance Amory Int’l Airport; aims to expand runway, apron

Nevis: Vance Amory International Airport of Nevis is all set to undergo significant upgrades in terms of infrastructure, announced Premier Mark Brantley. Under the massive project, the airport will see the expansion of the runway, a fuel farm, upgraded taxiways, an extended apron, terminal renovation, a fire station, and an upgraded control tower.

Beginning in 2024, the project aims to enhance the over-passenger experience, improve operational efficiency, and ensure sustainability. With the planning and collaboration, the Nevis Island Administration has intended to create an airport to meet the needs of travellers and citizens.

As per the reports, the project is estimated to cost around EC$70 million and several improvements will take place during the construction phase. The terminal building will be improved and a brand-new facility for the Fire Officers will be installed at the airport.

In addition to that, extra fire tenders will be procured and the parking apron will be upgraded to accommodate more parking spaces. The current runway will be expanded to 5,500 feet from both the East and West sides.

The negotiation of Nevis Island Administration started with the private investors for the expansion of the airport in January 2023 after Premier Mark Brantley announced the project during the press conference on January 26, 2023.

Moving ahead, the Nevis Island Administration signed the contract with Perez Engineering Construction and Consulting Service Limited to undertake the expansion of the project on November 10, 2023. Minister Alexis Jeffers expressed pleasure and said that the project will turn into a modern first-class facility that will meet all international standards.

Along with that, the administration also kickstarted a series of consultations to inform the public about the proposed expansion of the Vance Amory International Airport. The first consultation was held on December 6, 2023, in which the public was informed about the benefits that the airport would bring to the island.

In the consultations, it was outlined that the project is expected to increase airlift to the island, employment opportunities, enhancement of the investment options and showcase the potential of Nevis to the international community.

Alexis Jeffers asserted that the modern improvements to the apron and runway would enhance the efficiency of the airport. He said that the Nevis Island Administration has been planning to formulate the airport which could have the capacity to attract aircraft with 60 to 80 passenger capacity which are Embraer 170 and Embraer 175.

In another development of the project, the Nevis Island Administration has also been participating in the process of finalizing the land purchase and exchange agreements with the property owners who will be affected by the expansion of the airport.

Premier Mark Brantley added that the government has decided to sign an agreement with the landowners to acquire lands so that the project could be initiated properly. The expansion will require the land which is headed toward Nisbet Plantation and administration is in regular touch with the land owner.

He said that the people who are on the verge of being affected by the project will be compensated properly so that it could only benefit people.

Premier Brantley also announced that the architectural phase has completed its plan and they are moving forward in the process of finalizing the designs. It will include the change in the trajectory of the island’s main road in those areas.

Nevis Island Administration has also started work on the relocation of the number of homes, buildings and restaurant on the ocean side of the project.

Recently, WINAIR announced the non-stop direct service to Nevis for four days a week. The island also welcomed the inaugural flight on March 15, 2024, and it will operate on Sundays, Saturdays, Fridays, and Mondays.