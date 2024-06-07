FLOW to retire 2G networks, shutdown in phased manner

Flow, Antigua and Barbuda’s leading telecommunications is all set to retire the 2G network to enhance the connectivity offered by the 3G and 4G networks.

Antigua and Barbuda: Flow, Antigua and Barbuda’s leading telecommunications is all set to retire the 2G network to enhance the connectivity offered by the 3G and 4G networks. The shutting down of the network will be held in a phased manner which has commenced on June 1, 2024, and will run through July 31, 2024.

Flow Antigua and Barbuda’s Acting Country Manager- Noel Browne shared details on the network and said that there is a need for phones that are compatible with 3G or 4G technologies and do so, the customers need time to check settings and possibly change their device. Due to this, the Flow decided to shut down the connectivity of the 2G in a phased manner.

He further outlined that most of their customers have already upgraded their devices to 3G and 4G compatible devices over the years, which provided them direct access to these networks in their phone settings.

After the completion of the phased manner shutdown, devices such as mobile phones, tracking devices, dongles, and IoT that run with the use of only 2G technology will no longer be able to connect to the Flow network. The customers will also fail to make or receive calls, text messages or utilize mobile data at that time.

In order to make the public aware of the settings, Flow urged their customers to assess their devices and always stay connected to the network. For travel purposes, the customers are also asked to use the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) cable as their prime device.

Notably, several mobile roaming partners across the globe have shifted themselves to 3G or 4G connections and completely phased out their 2G networks. They also started using VoLTE for roaming connectivity while travelling abroad.

The Flow also invited the customers to visit their official page to chek if there is phone is capable of running 3G and 4G networks and asked them to learn to change the settings.