Flash Flood Warning in effect for Antigua and Barbuda

A flash flood warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda as the tropical wave is expected to pass through the island nation from Saturday to Sunday

Antigua and Barbuda: A flash flood warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda as the tropical wave is expected to pass through the island nation from Saturday to Sunday. According to the Met Department, moderate to major flooding has been occurring in some flood-prone and low-lying areas.

The weather disturbance has been creating the situation of cloudy patterns which will result the severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted for the upcoming days in Antigua and Barbuda due to the tropical wave which is in the open Atlantic.

The weather is influenced by the heart-driven pocket of instability and moisture which could remain non-stop over the northern sector of the island. The chance of about 2 inches of rain has been getting intense in some places and the rain could hamper the journey of several people on the road in the coming days.

As per the Met Department, the flooding situation could also cause disruption in several areas as inclement weather with gusty winds and cloudy skies will occur. The residents are asked to adopt a cautious approach as the flooded road could be extremely dangerous for the people who traverse the road with the help of bikes and motors. ‘

Along with that, the day-time heating continues due to the moisture and instability which will generate the chance of moderate to heavy showers, and the thunderstorms could be severe in some areas of Antigua and Barbuda.

For the next few hours, the Met Department has predicted close to three inches of rain which could generate moderate to major flooding in flood-prone areas. In addition to that, the gusty winds and the weather disturbance could also generate the situation of the cyclone which is the concerning part, however, the warning for the flood is severe.

The citizens are asked to remain cautious as the situation could become severe in some parts and the hurricane season 2024 has just started.