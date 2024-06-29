Fishing owners allowed for safe harbour at Port St Charles amid Tropical Storm

The fishing vessel owners are asked to resume their operations at Port St Charles as the facility will be open for safe harbour amid the potential tropical storm situation

The harbour will start a 11: 00 am as Barbados has been preparing for the impact of the tropical depression on Sunday.

Dr Shelly-Ann Cox- the Chief Fisheries Officer announced the decision and said that the department will ensure all safety precautions. As per the officer, safety precautions will be applied on the site during the harbouring to ensure the safety of the fisherfolks as the Tropical Storm has been strengthening.

According to Cox, the boat owners are also asked to equip their boats with adequate rope and fenders and said that the precautions will ensure the safety of the citizens.

Additionally, vessel owners are requested to present their insurance documents upon arrival at the port, if there is availability. The measure aims to secure the safety of both vessels and crew as the country has been preparing itself for the impending weather conditions.

Tropical Storm Depression has converted into Tropical Storm Beryl and is expected to bring rainfall, and heavy thunderstorms across Windwards Islands. Countries such as Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and Jamaica are on the verge of experiencing the impact of the passage of the storm.

The Tropical Storm is also expected to convert into Hurricane Beryl which would category 2 by Monday which will have the potential to cause major disruptions across the island. The storm will bring heavy rainfall across the island and create the situation of bad weather due to the passage.

In addition to that, Hurricane Beryl would be the first hurricane of the Hurricane Season 2024 which is predicted to remain super hyperactive. A total of 15 to 24 hurricanes have been named for this year and out of which six would remain hyper and major which would disruption until Novermber 1, 2024 which is the last day of the Hurricane Season.