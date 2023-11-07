Ernest Hilaire attends World Travel Market Trade Show 

Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister attended the World Travel Market Trade Show in London on Sunday.

The trade show has been organized in collaboration with UNWTO ( United Nations World Tourism Organization) and WTTC (World Travel and Tourism Council).

The summit was curated in the theme “Transforming Tourism Through Youth and Education” which reflects the promotion of the tourism industry to create valuable opportunities for the population.

The Minister even highlighted that Saint Lucia will continue all the steps towards the training. This will help in enhancing the skills of the individuals.

All this will strengthen the country’s tourism industry. Also, this will provide an opportunity for the expansion of the areas that can lead towards the growth and development of tourism economy,

Ernest Hilaire shared the post on this with some of the glimpses of an event on social media.

He casted light on all the activities of the Day 1 of World Travel Market.

He said the meetings were hosted with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. This will give a rise to the count of seats to an island basically during the off season period.

“I must say the conversations have been fruitful,” he quoted.

Moreover, The minister also had a conversation with the authority of Saudi Arabia which led towards various ways for the expansion of the country’s cooperation in the middle east.

While addressing, he even shed light on the importance of the gathering as stakeholders from all over the globe were present there.

Also, he added that the aviation component, travel component and the marketing component will play a very vital role in making Saint Lucia a destination.

He also highlighted the opportunities which will come forward and will take towards sustainable economic growth.

“There is indeed room for growth in that market and we are dedicated to pursuing these opportunities,” he said.

All the contributions by various components present there will provide an advantageous contribution towards the country.