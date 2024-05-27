Ernest Hilaire congratulates Julien Alfred for winning silver  in Prefontaine Classic

Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia congratulated sprinter Julien Alfred who secured a silver medal as a pro athlete in the Prefontaine Classic

Castries, Saint Lucia: Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia congratulated sprinter Julien Alfred who secured a silver medal as a pro athlete in the Prefontaine Classic. She recorded season season-best time of 10.93 in the women’s 100m sprint and made a national record.

The gold medal at the championship was secured by Sha’ Charri Richardson from the United States as she clocked a time of 10.83s. Further, the third position with the bronze medal was won by Dina Asher-Smith from the United Kingdom who recorded a time of 10.93s.

With another victory, Julien Alfred received several congratulatory messages and wishes as she continued to demonstrate her prowess in track dash events. Two months ahead of the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the sprinter from Saint Lucia has been earning supremacy in the sprint events across the globe.

She secured second place at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in the 100m sprint. She has been receiving great accolades for her performance at several global stages.

Recently in April, she won gold in the women’s 200m at the Mt.SAC Relays with a time of 22.58s at California and gained huge appreciation. Alfred has turned out to be a great inspiration for several athletes from the Caribbean region who aimed to win over the world.

World Athletics Indoor 60-meter champion also visited Saint Lucia and received a heroic welcome at Hewanorra International Airport. The ceremony was held inside the VIP Lounge where several congratulatory messages were sent by esteemed individuals.

She also participated in several events in Saint Lucia and embarked on a three-and-a-half-hour motorcade that led to the Prime Minister’s office residence in Vigie.

Ernest Hilaire also extended wishes to Julien Alfred and called her a great athlete for the generations. He also lauded her spirit of winning several accolades as she made Saint Lucia proud at the global stage.