Electricity restored in parts of Grenada following BERYL

Grenada: The prime minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell acknowledged the public on social media regarding the restoration of electricity in several parts of the country.

The Prime minister in his post addressed that the electricity has been restored in areas including Maurice Bishop International Airport, Morne Rouge, St. George’s University, Lance Aux Epines, Belmont (St. George), West Feeder (including the General Hospital), Tanteen, and Lowthers Lane.

Th restoration process is still undergoing and other affected parts of the country are expected to have the electricity restored soon.

Reportedly, the prime minister is consistently posting the updates on his social media informing the public to stay safe as the hurricane has caused severe damage to the country.

The hurricane BERYL has reportedly cause severe damage to the country as it brought down power lines and tore away roofs. The last major hurricane which is reported to cause the most damage to the country was IVAN which hit the island in 2004 with winds flowing more than 135 mph.

The disastrous Beryl intensified into a major hurricane on Sunday, gaining 95 mph in just 42½ hours as it moved towards the Caribbean. The ocean’s record-breaking warm water was the reason behind the rapid intensification of the storm.

The storm is also reported to be the earliest Category 5 storm to appear in the history of hurricane season.

Netizens are constantly thanking the minister in the comment section of his post and also addressing their issues to be listened.

Listra Robinson-Laldee, a Facebook user commented, “Restore at Perdmontemp and Beaton in St David’s thank you Grenlec and NAWASA, we also have water”

“Lovely. Keep doing everything possible. Love you all. Continue to be safe my pl”, Tasha Shirlz John another Facebook user commented.

Ann Bernard a Facebook user also shared her concern and stated that, “We have a problem in Stewart Cottage, Windsor Forest. There is a large mango tree that fell on the electric city lines close to the Baptiste resident and as the electricity has been restored it’s currently making fire.”