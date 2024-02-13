Weather to disrupt flights of Caribbean Airlines flying to/from New York

The international flights of Caribbean Airlines providing service to and from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York will face disruptions due to the inclement weather conditions from February 13 to 14, 2024.

The airline issued the advisory and said that the customers travelling through the route should remain in touch with the latest updates. The customers who are seeking to travel on Tuesday and Wednesday and experience the disruption in their plans due to the weather have been given the chance to rebook without change fees.

Caribbean Airlines announced the guidelines for the flights and the customers who will be affected by the disturbed weather conditions. Firstly, the customers will receive a waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.

All the changes must be made through the call centres of the Caribbean Airlines or at the ticket offices of the airlines. The changes should be made by February 27, 2024. The responsibility for the transportation of the passengers to and from an alternate airport or hotel or overnight expenses of the affected passengers will be taken by Caribbean Airlines.

The waivers of the fee will be applicable on the travel to or from the following routes only:

The fee waiver will be provided on the flights, which will fly from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, to Norman Manley International Airport, Jamaica. The second route will be between John F Kennedy International Airport to Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana, the third route for the flight will be from John F Kennedy International Airport to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.

The last route for the fee waivers will be between John F Kennedy International Airport and Argyle International Airport, St Vincent.

Caribbean Airlines further advised the customers to check the status of their flight by route or flight number using the “Flight Status” tab on its homepage.

The weather in the Caribbean has been experiencing inclement and hazy conditions due to possible threats of torrential rainfall, thunderstorms and floods. Recently, the flash flood watch has also been issued for several countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and others.