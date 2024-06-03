Dr Denzil Douglas Categorically Denies Claims Filed by MSR Media SKN Ltd

It has come to my attention that over the past few days there has been in very wide circulation a document purported to be a civil claim filed by MSR Media SKN Ltd, MSR Hotels & CO. Ltd.,

St Kitts and Nevis: Statement of Dr Denzil Douglas – Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis:

It has come to my attention that over the past few days there has been in very wide circulation a document purported to be a civil claim filed by MSR Media SKN Ltd, MSR Hotels & CO. Ltd., MSR Media International LLC and Philippe Martinez in the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division against myself, and other

parties.

There’s also a Claim for Judicial Review filed in the High Court of St Kitts and Nevis against the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis in his capacity as Minister of National Security in the Federal Government of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Civil Claim filed against me makes very serious allegations in my personal capacity as well as in my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. I categorically deny the allegations that have been levelled against me, all of which are ridiculously false accusations made by the Plaintiffs in the Claim. The document is riddled with hearsay.

These allegations are baseless, malicious, and are deliberate attacks intending to destroy my reputation, character, and legacy. Over the last thirty-five years I have dedicated my life to public service and have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and transparency in my work.

There is nothing in the allegations which warrants any further response or immediate attention. I am proud of the record of achievements of the Government that I led from 1995-2015 and the work we did to transform the Citizenship by Investment Programme into one of inclusion. The Programme, modernized by the Government I led is single handedly responsible for the socioeconomic fortunes of our beautiful country over the last two decades. This is an unchallengeable fact.

Should it become necessary I have every confidence that given the opportunity to put the plaintiffs to proof on these sinister allegations in a Court of law they will prove to be untrue and my name will be vindicated.

I am grateful for the hundreds of calls and messages of well wishes and concerns over these past few days from citizens home and abroad. I assure you that justice will prevail, and the mischief makers along with their accomplices on the ground here in St. Kitts and Nevis will not triumph in their longheld obsession to distort the history of this country and the legacy I have built.