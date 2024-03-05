Dr Denzil Douglas completes 35 years, expresses gratitude

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas- Minister of Foreign Affairs completed his 35 years in serving St Kitts and Nevis. He recalled these years and extended gratitude to God for getting the chance to provide service to his Constituency #6 and the wider Federation.

Minister Douglas said that he is proud of what they have achieved together during his 35 years of dedicated service to Constituency #6, Newton Ground, St Paul’s, Dieppe Bay, Parson’s, and Saddlers/Harisses. He added that great work has been done for the growth of St Kitts and Nevis regionally and internationally.

Denzil Douglas added,” It wasn’t always easy, but I knew it would be worth it.” He mentioned that he has always worked for the betterment of St Kitts and Nevis, however the journey was not easy, but due to the support of the citizens, he was able to serve them smoothly for 35 years.

Denzil Douglas’s 35 years of service

The journey of 35 years of Dr Douglas started on March 21, 1989, with his election to the National Assembly of St Kitts and Nevis from constituency #6. He said that the road has remained quite challenging and rough.

He also remained the second Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and his tenure was the longest-running among all the Prime Ministers. He was re-elected in general elections held in 1993, 1995, 2000, 2004, 2010 and 2015.

He served the position of Prime Minister for 20 years, making him secure the district honour. Dr Denzil Douglas added that he was born in the rural village of St Paul’s and lost his mother the same year he was born. He was raised by his father and elder siblings since he was the youngest.

Many people asserted that the beginning of the journey of Dr Douglas in the government of St Kitts and Nevis was the real transformation period for the country.

Last year, he celebrated 34 years of service to St Kitts and Nevis with the staging of a series of events including activities for constituency #6. Denzil Douglas has been serving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country and has taken several significant measures to enhance their diplomatic ties with other countries.

Netizens reacted to the completion of 35 years of Denzil Douglas and said that his leadership was effective as he worked to advance the lifestyle of the people. One commented, ”The service of Dr Douglas was great as he worked to flourish the nation to its best. We are happy with his service as he took measures to tranform several sectors.”

Another asserted, ”The 35 years were amazing as the country witnessed several ups and downs, but the dedication of Dr Douglas toward St Kitts and Nevis remained intact. His hard work has made the citizens lead a secure and safe life.”