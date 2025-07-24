BREAKING: Russian Plane goes missing with 50 onboard

the last connection was made with the plane in the eastern Amur region, reported by Reuters citing Interfax and Shot, two regional news outlets.

The Russian air traffic control has said that they have lost contact with an An-24 passenger plane carrying around 50 people on Thursday.

An official confirmation from the Russian aviation authorities is pending yet. Details to the incident remain limited, come back again for more updates on this developing story.