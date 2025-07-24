NBA Champion Pascal Siakam to visit Grenada for youth camp and trade forum

Siakam, a Cameroonian forward known for his on-court skills and off-court leadership, will headline several events during his visit to the island.

Grenada is rolling out the red carpet to welcome NBA champion and Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam for a three-day official visit from 28th July to 30th July. This marks a historic moment and a defining platform for youth development and cross regional collaboration.

Siakam, a Cameroonian forward player known for his on-court skills such ass off-court leadership, will be headline multiple events during his time on the island. He will be holding a youth basketball and cybersecurity camp, and a high-level panel at the Afri Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum.

Present at the forum, Siakam will be joining a panel discussion titled "Creating Markets from Sports, Culture and Innovation,” which will be focusing on exploring how Africa and Caribbean collectively can build new economic bridges and discuss areas for collaborations.

While making out the announcement of Siakam’s arrival, the Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada in a release said that his presence will provide an opportunity to learn for aspiring athletes.

“Mr. Siakam will also engage with local youth through a basketball and cybersecurity camp, offering aspiring athletes the opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s most inspiring figures,” said the authorities.

Siakam is also the founder of the PS43 foundation, which provides education, mentorship and life skills training to underserved youth. He also holds NBA accolades, including NBA title with the Toronto Raptors.

Born in Douala, Cameroon, his stardom which grew from basic beginnings to international renowned success is known across the sporting industry.

“Pascal Siakam represents excellence, resilience, and leadership,” the Office of the Prime Minister stated in its announcement. “His visit reflects Grenada’s commitment to empowering youth and strengthening Afro-Caribbean ties.”

What Siakam’s visit means for Grenada?

Siakam’s visit to Grenada just doesn’t means another celebrity vacation but is a larger push by Grenadian authorities to push local sports and athletes. This also marks the enhancement of cultural and economic partnerships with Africa especially through different areas where the youth have the most to gain including sports, tech and innovation.