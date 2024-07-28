Dominica: Secret Bay Resort comes out as the best in Travel + Leisure’s survey

secret bay resort in dominica is ranked the best among 25 other resorts in dominica by the travel and leisure's magazine survey.

Dominica: Secret Bay resort in Portsmouth has been classified as the Caribbean’s best in the Travel and leisure magazine from the “world’s best Awards” survey. According to the survey the readers named the secret bay at the top while other resorts from across the Caribbean were placed under it.

Reportedly, a total of 25 resorts were named from Bahamas, Bermuda and several other regions. The Secret Bay as the name suggests was placed at the top for providing topmost privacy to the guests.

The secret bay resort is located in Portsmouth which is one of the most visitor friendly cities of Dominica. The resort has been classified as a 6-star hotel and is part of the 22 private villas, three beaches and many other facilities that Portsmouth has to offer.

Following Secret Bay of Dominica, Jamaica’s Tensing Pen came out to be second, whereas Baoase Luxury Resort of Curacao grabbed third position. Notably, four other resorts including Jamaica Inn, Rockhouse, Half Moon, Couples Sans Souci were also able to make it to the top 25 list.

The travel and leisure which is a New York based magazine had also stated reasons and shared customer experience to which the rankings have been made. Notably, one of the magazine’s biggest readers, who has travelled to 42 countries and stayed in several wonderful places, mentioned that his wife and he had made a pact never to return to the same spot twice, but Secret Bay and the lovely island nation of Dominica may be an exception.

Apart from this, the city of Portsmouth earlier this week was also named in the 20 most beautiful cities in the world by Architectural Digest publication. According to the publication’s most recent appearance, Portsmouth’s attractiveness originates from the fact that it is significantly less known than the other cities on the list.

The publishing further stated that the city’s jungle hiking routes, coastal wetlands with sculptural roots of outstanding bwa mang trees, and unspoiled beaches leading to coral reefs make it unforgettable experience in the Portsmouth.