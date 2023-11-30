Secret Bay and Coulibri Ridge in AFAR magazine

Secret Bay and Coulibri Ridge shine in 15 Best Luxury Resorts and Hotels in the Caribbean presented by the list of AFAR magazine.

Roseau, Dominica: Secret Bay and Coulibri Ridge shine in 15 Best Luxury Resorts and Hotels in the Caribbean presented by the list of AFAR magazine.

Significantly, both these resorts were also seen in the list by the same Magazine. And, this time again their presence has proven that they have all the luxurious vibes at the place to be offered to the tourists for the best excursion.

Moreover, their presence as the best resorts have made Dominica the top island of the Caribbean as an eco luxury destination with unique experiences.

Secret Bay

The list featured the resort and quoted “ An intimate all-villa resort that shows how sustainability can be sexy,” in its praise.

The Resort is the beautiful place to stay which offers the view of the paradise which provides relaxation to the soul as well. The resort is surrounded by the rainforests ‘offering all the freshness to the stayers.

Further, it is located at the Northwestern Coast, is at 10 minutes drive from Portsmouth which is the second largest town of the Island. The resort offers the complete luxurious experiences from style spa to the riverside yoga pavilion.

Also, the resort has newly introduced Botanica Organic Garden & Chef’s Table which is an open air garden restaurant to offer culinary experiences through the plant based dishes of the organic garden.

Coulibri Ridge

The resort is one of the most sustainable resorts, and was founded by one of the lovers of Dominica who fell in love with an amazing island in 1997. However, he established the resort in 2022.

The Coulibri Ridge is located on the hillside and offers the beautiful view of Sulphur Spring Valley of Dominica. The special feature of the resort is that it never goes out of power because of the central bank storage system there.

Interestingly, nature conservation is the best quality of the resort as even the rainwater is collected at the place for various purposes.

All in all, both the resorts presented pride to the country.

