Dominica: Feast of St Peters set to return to Portsmouth

Roseau, Dominica: Feast of St Peters is all set to return to Portsmouth under the patronage of Parliamentary Representative- Fenella Wenham. The event will be held from June 28 to 30, 2024 in order to enhance the local community of Dominica.

The event will kickstart at the Old Market Site of Dominica on June 28, 2024, where several musicians and bands will participate. DJ Melboom, DJ Kubuli, and Signal Band will entertain the audience and enhance the cultural offerings of Dominica.

In addition to that, the environment will get lively with the performance of Triple Kay with the music vibes and sounds.

The second day will be called “Fish Night” which will be held on June 29, 2024, where several varieties of the fishes will be available on sale. The market will get abuzz and fisherfolk and the local community will be provided with a chance to enhance their product offerings to the consumers.

The venue for the event will be Sea-Bird Bar and Grill where the performances will be started at 2 pm and will run through 6 pm. The performance of Grand Anse and Gwada Connection will entertain the audience.

The Old Market Site will again feature the performance of several musicians where fisherfolks will be provided with a chance to enhance their product offerings. MFR, DJ MAXI, DJ Remzz will entertain the audience and showcase the musical heritage of Dominica.

On Sunday, June 30, 2024, the families will be invited with their children to teach them about fishing and the marine sector and engage in the fun day. “Family Fun Day” will feature several entertaining events with the performnce of Slyme Hoyss, Latitude Stars Band and DJ MS.

In addition to that, the blessing of boats will be held in Dominica where several participants will race on their boats and showcased the offerings of the fishery community. The event will also important to enhance the market for the fisheries in Portsmouth.