King Charles III meets West Indies squad ahead of first test match against England

UK: King Charles III met with the West Indies squad at Buckingham Palace on Saturday ahead of their first tour series match against England at Lord’s. The King was seen enjoying time with captain Kraigg Brathwaite and entire Men in Maroon team.

While talking about their country journey, King asked them about their experience in the United Kingdom and expressed pleasure in welcoming them. He also discussed the situation of the Caribbean countries that have been devastated by the recent Hurricane Beryl with the team.

He also expressed his care and concern for the citizens of the affected nation and extended support to them. The skipper of West Indies also added that their meeting with King Charles was quite exciting and noted that with the good performance in this series, they want to put smiles on the face of their people during the tough times.

During the meeting, Captain Brathwaite added,” We were honoured to be invited and it was a great opportunity for the whole team to be here. Hurricane Beryl has been devastating but we want to make West Indians proud and put a smile on their faces during these tough times.”

Notably, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew also shared glimpses of the meeting of the Windies squad with King Charles and called it a “proud moment.”

He termed it a proud moment for the country to see their very own Mikyle Louis and Jeremiah Louis decked out in their maroon. He said,” Hard work and positivity pay off.”

Notably, the West Indies cricket team visited England for their tour as the series will kickstart on July 10, 2024, with the test matches. Three test matches will be held in the series and will run through July 30, 2024.

The first test match will be held at Lord’s from July 10 to 14, 2024 from 6 am, the second match will be held from July 18 to 22, 2024 at Trent Bridge. The last test match will be held from July 26 to 30, 2024 at Edgbaston from 6 am.