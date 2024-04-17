Dominica Jazz’n Creole: WINAIR to offer two VIP tickets, two-night stay at luxury resort

WINAIR has announced the chance to win two “VIP tickets” and a “Roundtrip Airfare for 2” to Dominica’s much-awaited Jazz’n Creole Festival.

Roseau, Dominica: WINAIR has announced the chance to win two “VIP tickets” and a “Roundtrip Airfare for 2” to Dominica’s much-awaited Jazz’n Creole Festival. A contest will be hosted to select the winner who will be given the prizes for their visit to the country.

Through the contest, Discover Dominica Authority stated that the lucky winner will be given an all-inclusive getaway to the festival, which will be held on May 5, 2024. The participants will have to scan a QR code and get entry into the contest.

In order to scan the code, patrons will have to follow the Dominica Festivals page, where they will get all the updates about the events and activities. Through the event, the winners will also be given a chance to win a two-night stay at a luxury resort along with US$200 spending money.

The offers will be sponsored by WINAIR which will provide direct and non-stop service to the Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024. Through the additional flights, the patrons will be given more accessible and seamless travel options so that they can enjoy the festival efficiently.

WINAIR provides service to Dominica through its second ATR aircraft and makes travelers enjoy the offerings of the country. Through the service, it has also enhanced its footprints in the wider Caribbean and expanded its routes to other destinations.

Jazz’n Creole Festival is all set to return to Dominica with special artistes who will perform on May 5, 2024. The calendar of the fringe events has also been announced, featuring activities such as Jazz in the City, Dine, Lime Light, and many others.

Through the festival, Dominica will also provide a chance for local businesses to enhance their footprints and expand business for their local products, which will be showcased through these events. Small business holders in different fields will enhance their collaboration and expose themselves to the international market.

Earlier, InterCaribbean Airways have also announced the flights for the Jazz’n Creole Festival and has provided a chance to the patrons to win two VIP tickets.