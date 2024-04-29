Dillon Edwards from Barbados wins bronze in 200m backstroke at Saint Lucia

Barbados: Dillon Edwards from Barbados won bronze medal in the 200m backstroke at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre Invitational meet in Saint Lucia this month. He placed third at the age of 7 and won medals from the relay teams.

As a member of Seaside Aquatics Swim Club, Dillon Edwards enjoyed his training sessions and he works hard with the aim to ‘drop time’. That determination is seen in every race, at every meet and even during training because he knows this is the real sign of progress.

Dillon started to learn to swim because his parents decided that if it was one thing that he must do, it was to learn to swim. Mum, Deeann Edwards gave him the early push and by the age of 9 months, Dillon was enrolled in ‘Aquability Baby Swim Program’ before moving onto Seaside Aquatics Swim Club in 2019.

It was at Seaside Aquatics that Dillon continued to grow in swimming and he was inspired by the abilities of the other children and he started to ask questions and he made the decision to take on the challenge, the tough training and the competitions in swimming. With his first major achievement of an individual bronze medal, more can now be expected from Dillon.

Dillon attended Little Treasures Daycare & Preschool before going on to St. Boniface Nursery School and All Saints’ Primary where he is currently in class three and he is actively involved in school programs.

He is a cub Scout at school and he recently made the school’s cricket team that competes in the Herman Griffith School League. He is also a member of the school choir and he performed at NIFCA in Golden Square Freedom Park in 2022.

Dillon attends Notes Of Praise Music School, where he practices drumming and he loves playing video games and riding his bike. He also participated in his church’s sports meet and despite his many activities, Dillon stays on track with his academics and averages in the nineties at school.

The son of Merlon and Deeann Edwards loves animals and owns cats, fish, tortoises and a turtle and he helps with the care of them. A role model big brother to his eight year-old sister Mya, Dillon would accept a delicious dish of barbeque spare ribs and chips, which is his favourite food, after a hectic week of training and school.