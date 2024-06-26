CSG Patricia Scotland recognizes role of women in global diplomacy, calls it “vital”

Patricia Scotland- Commonwealth Secretary-General celebrated the role and contribution of women to global diplomacy on the occasion of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy

CSG Scotland added that the participation of women in policy-making and decision processes should be increased in a sustainable way. She noted that their contribution to diplomacy is essential for democracy, peace, justice, and a bright future for all.

She added that the day has been used to celebrate women’s vital contributions to global diplomacy. CSG Scotland noted,” On International Day of Women In Diplomacy, we celebrate women’s vital contributions to global diplomacy. Our participation, at all levels, on equal terms leads to better-informed policies & leadership styles – essential for democracy, peace, justice & a sustainable future for all.”

In addition to that, she also expressed pleasure to host the partners HC London and Heartfulness at Malborough House for a special event to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga. CSG Scotland noted that together, they can harness their unifying practice to promote peace, well-being, and mindfulness across the Commonwealth and the world.

She outlined the importance of yoga and added that this is important for the wellbeing and mental health of the people in the time when they are busy in their day to day fast life. She promoted the role of yoga in physical and mental well-being to enhance its presence among the countries which are in the Commonwealth.

Besides this, she extended wishes to the people of Mozambique on the occasion of their independence celebration. She noted that they extended best wishes to the people and the government for the betterment of their society as it is the day of national pride.

CSG noted,” Happy Independence Day Mozambique, On behalf of our Commonwealth family, I send our best wishes to the Government and people of Mozambique as you celebrate this important day of national pride.