CSG Patricia Scotland acknowledges impacts of climate crisis on migration on World Refugee Day

Patricia Scotland– Commonwealth Secretary General acknowledged the impacts of the climate crisis which has been deepening displacement within the small island states on World Refugee Day.

She emphasized the implementation of the robust framework to address the challenge and said that this has been posing a threat to lives and livelihoods.

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, CSG Scotland outlined the programmes and policies implemented by the Commonwealth. In the first step, the climate change programme has been introduced, aiming to reinforce the resilience of Commonwealth countries against the negative impacts of climate change.

The progamme has also been implemented to advocate for international policies, mechanisms, and rules that could be more responsive to the development needs of small island states.

In the second step, CSG Patricia Scotland stated that the Commonwealth extends assistance to small island developing states to sustainably manage their natural resources in the ocean and on land for the benefit of current and future generations.

The plans for the small states have also been implemented through which they have championed these countries since the 1980s. The Commonwealth started campaign internationally for special attention to the unique development challenges they face.

In the current scenario, the climate change is considered as the biggest issue as it has been posing great threats to the lives and livelihoods. The small island states are vulnerable to these threats as they are prone to the impact due to their geographical locations without even contribution 1% to the footprints of the carbon.

However, the climate change has been increasingly impacting the entire world with hurricanes, earthquakes, rising sea levels and high temperature. These issues have also been causing displacement at big scale and to address these issues, CSG Patricia Scotland outlined several plans and policies.

CSG Scotland also urged for global cooperation and collaboration on several matters such as climate financing and other resources for the small states.