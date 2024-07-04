CPEA results out: Jaimien Devaux tops the exam

The parents and students had a relief since the result of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) is out in Saint Lucia. The results are reported to be better in all subject as compared to the last year’s scores.

The result was declared on 3rd July 2024 by Shawn A. Edward, the Minister of Education for Saint Lucia in the ceremony conducted on Wednesday which scheduled live on official YouTube page of Saint Lucia government.

Edward, during the ceremony stated that this year the females outscored males in every subject including Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Language.

Reportedly, Jaimien Louise Pamela Devaux grabbed the first position by scoring an almost perfect score of 99.8% in the exam. Jaimien’s classmate, Kimaya Tushar Mirajkar came second after scoring 99.4%. Both the students who grabbed the two primary positions were from the same school, The Montessori Centre. Whereas, Gia Giselle Joseph from Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary came third by scoring 97.8% marks.

The first three top scorers will be attending St. Joseph’s Convent along with many other students including Laila Tamika Defratas and Najmah Eqra Melchoir who grabbed the 8th and 10th position respectively.

Other students including Adwait Pawan Joshi, Amaru Levi Elvis St. Omer, Andre Jethro Zephurin, Liam Loctor, Anoar Christopher Hylton, and Andretti Bertram George were in the list of top 10 scorers and has been assigned to study at St. Mary’s College.

The CPEA exam this year was conducted on 14th and 15th May 2024. According to the reports from ministry of education of Saint Lucia, the exam was written by 2049 students, out of which 1013 were males and 1036 were females.

According to some sources, Jamaien’s mother stated that she already knew about her daughter’s success. She further mentioned that Jaimien was a consistent and academically driven child which lead her to this success.

Sources stated that the teacher’s at Jaimien’s school knew that Jaimien will achieve good scores and high success but they were not aware that she will achieve such a perfect score.

Apparently the result was postponed due to hurricane BERYL and the prime minister Philip J. Pierre, on Monday declared that the exam results will be available on Wednesday in his social media post.