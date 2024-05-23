CIU Head Michael Martin working to enhance integrity of St Kitts and Nevis CBI

Michael Martin- the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis, is leaving no stone unturned to enhance the integrity and reputation of the programme.

St Kitts and Nevis: Michael Martin- the head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis, is leaving no stone unturned to enhance the integrity and reputation of the programme. He has been adopting strategic approach to make it an ideal option for investment.

CIU Head Martin added that they are working to promote sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis, so that the reforms could be put in place to enhance the programme. He has been focusing on making the programme beneficial for the investors as well as the local community and making it most ideal options for the investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The programme has been working to align with their vision and fundamental pillars of the government, which talks about sustainability, good governance, and pragmatism. CIU Head Martin said that the funds generated by the programme had been wisely used for the overall development of St Kitts and Nevis.

It will also be helpful in fulfilling the sustainable goals of the government, aiming to mitigate the impact of climate change and cater to the need for the security and safety of the citizens. The steps, such as the replacement of the Sustainable Growth Fund with Sustainable Island State Contribution, have marked the seriousness of the citizenship by investment unit of St Kitts and Nevis.

Michael Martin has been looking for ways to enhance the programme with innovative ideas and steps which could be helpful in maintaining its integrity and competitiveness.

He has been focusing on quality over quantity and said that the due diligence procedures will be given utmost importance. The step of increasing the investment in Sustainable Island State Contribution for the Citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis has also marked the results of the innovative ideas of Michael Martin who has been working for the betterment of the unit and the programme.