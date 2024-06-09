Church Ground Court undergo massive transformation for Nevis Culturama

Church Ground Court has been undergoing a massive transformation and preparing for the big reunion for the much-anticipated “Culturama Festival” in Nevis

Nevis: Church Ground Court has been undergoing a massive transformation and preparing for the big reunion for the much-anticipated “Culturama Festival” in Nevis. The festival is all set to mark the 50th anniversary and the court will host several significant events and activities.

The announcement was made by the Premier of Nevis– Mark Brantley while sharing glimpses of the court on social media. He said that the infrastructure has been advancing in the country under his administration which committed to growing the island nation.

Premier added that the transformation of the ground marked the commitment of the Nevis Island Administration which has been working to enhance the local communities. He added,” We committed to the people of Church Ground that we will have the Court ready for their big reunion for Culturama 50. Commitment made!! Commitment kept.”

Nevis has been celebrating its 50th anniversary of the Culturama Festival under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, It’s Culturama 50.” Commencing on April 12, 2024, the festival will feature several events and activities that will showcase the culture and heritage of the island nation.

The festival will run through August 6, 2024, with “Culturama 50 Street Parade and Last Lap” where several teams will host the parade on the streets of Charlestown.

Events such as “Opening of Cultural Village”, “Fashion Show,” “Ms Culture Queen Pageant,” and “Homecoming Day” will showcase the vibrant tradition and culture of Nevis. These events will embrace the local talents of the island nations and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills in different fields.

The Ground will provide a chance for local vendors, small business holders, tour guides, and restaurant holders to boost their business in front of the tourists who will visit the country from across the globe.

Premier Brantley invited the patrons to be part of the Culturama festivities with events such as Junio Kaiso Finals, Senior Kaiso Finals, Culturama 50 Golden Jubilee Awards Ceremony, Poets in the Square, and Culturama 50 Art, Craft and Cultural Food Fair and other events.