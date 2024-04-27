Charlie Bahama Show returns with 10th season, begins today

Charlie Bahama has returned to the big screen with his exclusive show for the 10th season which will begin today on RTV.

Bahamas: Charlie Bahama has returned to the big screen with his exclusive show for the 10th season which will begin today on RTV. He expressed pleasure and said that the camera played a significant role in his life.

Known for being one of the pioneers of Bahamian television in the 1990s as the host of Electric Air, Charlie Bahama returned to the front of the camera during the pandemic with the Charlie Bahama Show.

During his career options, he has interviewed several big stars such as Biggie Smalls, Aaliyah, O.J. Simpson, Destiny’s Child, and Sean Diddy Combs. He interviewed them during their visit to the Bahamas at the period of the ’90s.

He said, ”So we had everyone back on the day from Beyoncé, Michael Jackson was on the show, LL Cool J, every international celebrity, Biggie Smalls and every Bahamian celebrity. Ronnie Butler, Bahamian or High Voltage, which they were first known, KB, you name them, they were all on Electric Air.”

Charlie recalled his initial days on the big screens and said that he had done movies but, people have started noticing him after the show on social media. He said that the show has turned out to be a great success as it is related to the life stories of the people of the Bahamas.

He continued, ”So people don’t know I’m behind the scenes also. I did the Bahamian music videos, Back to the Island, Gin and Coconut Water, and Celebrate. I do films on swimming pigs, et cetera. So when I’m behind the scenes, nobody knows that I’m still doing stuff. It’s when I’m back in front of the camera. And I came back on in 2000 during COVID, actually. And because there were so many other Bahamian stories.”

Charlie also revealed how he’s been able to adapt to creating television in an era of social media.

He said,”When I was doing it, I was the only one. And then Native Stu came on after and then just show after show after show. So it’s a lot tougher because there’s so many shows. And the one thing, you know, you talk about staying in this game for a while.”

Charlie added that he has learnt a lot over the period and outlined the lives of social media and TV.

“I have learned from a lot of young people, too, because I have to think not only TV, but social media. And that’s a different animal. You got to cut the show different, edit it, talk different. Everything is different with social media. So now I’m balancing between a great TV show and social media. And let me tell you something, Electric Air lives on on social media,”he added.