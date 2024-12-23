Bella Harris of St Kitts and Nevis wins two tennis titles in Los Angeles

Her father and St Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Atiba Harris flaunted daughter and the badges that she received from the California, US on Sunday December 22, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis: Bella Harris from St Kitts and Nevis secured the USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and Under Tournament Title in Los Angeles, California for the first time.

Her father and St Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Atiba Harris flaunted daughter and the badges that she received from the California, US on Sunday December 22, 2024.

The achievement was hailed by her parents, family and friends who extended wishes to Harris for winning the title and representing St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. She also extended gratitude for the wishes and blessings on securing the title and stated that, “I will continue doing hard work for better performance.”

President Atiba Harris extended greetings and noted, "Congratulations to my princess Bella Harris on winning her first USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and Under Tournament in Los Angeles, California USA.”

He said that this is a proud moment for him and his family as she is all set to embark on a new and beautiful journey for her tennis career. Atiba Harris added, "I'm beyond proud as she embarks on her own beautiful journey. Keep on learning and growing my champion and Stay Focused.”

Social Media Flooded with Wishes

Netizens extended wishes to Bella Harris and noted that her achievement positioned St Kits and Nevis as an ideal destination for the sports at the global stage. One of the Facebook user named Alex Hurley noted, “This is a great achievement for this little girl. Hope she shines bright and excel in her field by representing St Kitts and Nevis on global stages.”

Another Twitter user Sophie Frederick said, “This is great opportunity for her. Atiba, you have been great mentor for the students and children who want to explore their career in sports and St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has been grown under your leadership. May your daughter chase all her dreams and bring glory to your name.”

With the titles, she will visit California and pursue her training in Tennis field and participate in upcoming international events.