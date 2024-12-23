Bella Harris of St Kitts and Nevis wins two tennis titles in Los Angeles

Her father and St Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Atiba Harris flaunted daughter and the badges that she received from the California, US on Sunday December 22, 2024.

Written by Anglina Byron

2024-12-23 08:37:25

St Kitts and Nevis: Bella Harris from St Kitts and Nevis secured the USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and Under Tournament Title in Los Angeles, California for the first time.  

Her father and St Kitts and Nevis Football Association President Atiba Harris flaunted daughter and the badges that she received from the California, US on Sunday December 22, 2024.  

The achievement was hailed by her parents, family and friends who extended wishes to Harris for winning the title and representing St Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. She also extended gratitude for the wishes and blessings on securing the title and stated that, “I will continue doing hard work for better performance.”  

President Atiba Harris extended greetings and noted, "Congratulations to my princess Bella Harris on winning her first USTA-RDD Elite Tennis Academy 10 and Under Tournament in Los Angeles, California USA.”  

He said that this is a proud moment for him and his family as she is all set to embark on a new and beautiful journey for her tennis career. Atiba Harris added, "I'm beyond proud as she embarks on her own beautiful journey. Keep on learning and growing my champion and Stay Focused.”  

Social Media Flooded with Wishes 

Netizens extended wishes to Bella Harris and noted that her achievement positioned St Kits and Nevis as an ideal destination for the sports at the global stage. One of the Facebook user named Alex Hurley noted, “This is a great achievement for this little girl. Hope she shines bright and excel in her field by representing St Kitts and Nevis on global stages.”  

Another Twitter user Sophie Frederick said, “This is great opportunity for her. Atiba, you have been great mentor for the students and children who want to explore their career in sports and St Kitts and Nevis Football Association has been grown under your leadership. May your daughter chase all her dreams and bring glory to your name.”  

With the titles, she will visit California and pursue her training in Tennis field and participate in upcoming international events. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Registration starts for ‘Sound Your Future’ summer camp: PM Terrance Drew  
Caribbean

Registration starts for ‘Sound Your Future’ summer Camp: PM Terrance Drew...

2024-12-23 08:37:25

Charlieville house owner killed one among five bandits in shooting. Image Credit: Constant Contact
Trinidad and Tobago

Guapo man wounded in shooting during dispute of two others

2024-12-23 08:37:25

Saint Catherine teacher remanded for sexual assault on minor. Image Credit: Latest Laws in India
Jamaica

Saint Catherine teacher remanded for sexual assault on minor

2024-12-23 08:37:25

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his victory in Indian elections
News

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his victory in Ind...

2024-12-23 08:37:25

Two murder cases recorded in Kingston, investigation ongoing. Image Credit: Millennium Post
Jamaica

Police investigate murder of a farmer in Maggoty

2024-12-23 08:37:25

Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines adds 4x weekly flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe

2024-12-23 08:37:25

World

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Throwback to the first night and its monumental...

2024-12-23 08:37:25

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Budget Boost Wallet to provide EC$250 to citizens wit...

2024-12-23 08:37:25