Caribbean Airlines to offer Boeing 737 from Trinidad to Jamaica for Reggae Sumfest

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines is all set to offer dedicated flights from Trinidad to Jamaica via Barbados for the much-anticipated Reggae Sumfest. The Boeing 737 has been selected to operate on the route and it has been nicknamed the “Reggae Sumfest Jet” with its special livery showcasing the Sumfest logo.

Notably, the Reggae Sumfest will be held in Montego Bay, Jamaica for two days- June 19 and 20, 2024 under the theme- “Our Music, Our Festival.” It will feature several local and international musical artistes. Caribbean Airlines will serve as the presenting sponsor of the festival for the third consecutive year, marking enhanced collaboration with Jamaica.

The airline officials stated the year will proudly mark its third term which will symbolize Caribbean solidarity and cooperation through the festival. The flight service will provide access to tourists who want to explore the Caribbean’s biggest summer lime in Jamaica, as carnivals are one of the busiest and most entertaining events in the region.

CEO of Caribbean Airlines Garvin Medera extended greetings to her team and said that the partnership will enhance regional unity and cooperation in celebrating the shared culture of the Caribbean. She also emphasized that with the sumfest, the airline will work for togetherness and pride across the region.

As the festival’s presenting sponsor, the airline is also aimed at reinforcing its commitment to celebrate the vibrant cultural showcase and offerings of the region. Through the partnership, the connections across the Caribbean will also be enhanced and the tourists will get the chance to explore the rich heritage and unifying power of culture.

Airline officials expressed pride in playing a crucial role in bringing people together for this unforgettable experience as the festival is more than just music. Garvin Medera emphasized that the sumfest is the vibrant celebration of the Caribbean culture and people in the region should support this because of its uniqueness and collaborative approach.

The sumfest will be produced by Downsound Entertainment under Joe Bogdanovich’s leadership and it is known for its world appeal. The festival is also considered the cornerstone of Caribbean music which attracts international crowds annually.

It is one of the integral parts of the Caribbean culture which offers unforgettable experiences to the fans and music enthusiasts globally.

In addition to that, the first day of the festival will feature the performance of the artistes such as Capleton, Aidonia, Dexta DAPS, Valiant, VG, Marley Teejay, Jada Kingdom, 450, Kraff, PABLO, YG, Turbulence, Munga Honorable, Marcy Chin, Kaka High Flames, Malie Donn and J’Quan.

The second night of the festival will welcome the artistes such as BabyFace, Beres Hammond, Luciano, Anthony B, D’Yani, Ras 1, Norris Man, Nigy Boy, Sevana, Christpher Ellis, Gold Skool 80’s and 90’s.