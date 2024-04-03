Caribbean Airlines set to start 2x weekly flights between Trinidad and Caracas

Caribbean Airlines is all set to start 2x weekly flights between Trinidad and Caracas which will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Caribbean Airlines: Caribbean Airlines is all set to start 2x weekly flights between Trinidad and Caracas which will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flights will fly between July 3 to August 31, 2024, aiming to enhance the connectivity.

Caribbean Airlines announced the service of the flights under the “Welcome Home” campaign for the upcoming summer. It added,” Enjoy flights every Wednesday and Saturday between Trinidad and Caracas between 3rd July to 31st August.”

The airline also announced the schedule of the flights which will operate between the two regions and said,” Visit and discover all the sites and activities these two beautiful cities have to offer.”

The first flight on the route from Trinidad to Caracas will provide service with the aircraft BW302 on Wednesday. The departure time of the flight will be 3:45 pm and the arrival time will be 5:40 pm.

The returning flight will fly from Caracas to Trinidad with the aircraft BW303 of the Caribbean Airlines on Wednesday. The flight will depart from Caracas at 6:30 pm and arrive at Trinidad at 8:20 pm.

The second weekly flight on the route from Trinidad to Caracas on Saturday with the aircraft BW300. The departure time of the flight will be 8:00 am and the arrival time will be 9:55 am.

The Saturday returning flight on the route will fly from Caracas to Trinidad which will be operated with aircraft BW301. The flight will depart at 10:45 am and then arrive at 12:35 pm.

The service of the flights will be provided on Wednesdays and Saturdays with different aircraft and timings. The flights will enhance the connectivity and travel experience through different aircraft of the Caribbean Airlines.

Caribbean Airlines is the regional airline that provides service from Trinidad to several other potential destinations including St Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Saint Lucia, and Caracas. The flights will also provide proper access to visitors from Caracas to Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago is one of the ideal tourist destinations across the globe, featuring lush green rainforests, beaches and vibrant culture. It boasts a warm community that welcomes the tourists with proper festivals and events.

Trinidad Carnival promises to be the greatest event in the Caribbean regions due to the lively activities and authentic musical performances. It enhanced the stages with several artistes who are renowned for their artistic skills.

The airlines will provide direct access to the tourists from Caracas to such events which will possess the potential of enhancing the holiday and travel experience.

In addition to that, the two days weekly flight will enhance the airlift sector and market for the airline in the international market. The destination will showcase their local offerings through Caribbean Airlines to the world.