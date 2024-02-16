Caribbean Airlines announces 20% off on purchase of 1,000 miles

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines has announced a 25% discount on Caribbean Miles to help passengers travel sooner. The offer is part of the “Welcome Home-experience it all with miles” campaign, starting February 15, 2024, and running through March 28, 2024.

According to the offer, the members will receive 25% off on purchases of 1,000 miles or more and the purchase should be made through airline redemption. The passengers can purchase the miles for themselves or as a gift in blocks of 1,000 miles to a maximum of 60,000 per transaction.

The maximum number of the purchasing of the mile or receiving gifts is 100,000 miles in each calendar year. The passengers who use valid credit cards for the transactions will receive the benefit from the bonus or discount.

Further, travelers can also purchase the miles if they are short on miles for an award trip or upgrades as they can simply buy the extra miles they need. They can purchase miles for themselves starting from US$30.00 per 1,000 miles and can them for rainy days.

The miles will be applied to the account of the travellers within 24 hours. The travellers can also purchase miles up to 100,000 in 12 months.

Besides this, the rate of the gift miles starts from US$30.00 per 1,000 miles and it allows personalized messages to the recipient. The travellers must be Caribbean Miles frequently flying members so that they can be able to purchase.

In addition to that, the travellers are also allowed to transfer their miles from one account to another. They can be brought these miles at US$13.33 per 1,000 miles and it will vary from 1 to 6,000 miles per purchase.

Caribbean Airlines also announced that the miles may be topped up in blocks of 1,000 and the travellers are also allowed to ask for an extension of the miles for 12 months. However, the miles extension may only be approved for the full balance of the miles on the account and it is not permitted on accounts classified as Blacklisted or Cancelled.