Car wheels stolen in Guyana, female files report

Guyana: The wheels of the car that belonged to the female from Block 3, Providence, East Bank Demerara have been stolen on Thursday morning last week. The incident was occurred around 2: 34 hrs as the CCTV footage showcased the stealing of the wheels.

The victim filed the report against the stealing and narrated the whole incident to the police officials in Guyana. She noted that she parked her car on the bridge, however, when woke up at the morning, the wheels were not on their place.

The images of the getaway vehicle were taken and went viral on the social media as the investigation on the matter has been launched by the police officials. She added, ”The vehicle was parked on my bridge. The car was left on blocks and a jack.”

The victim filed the report and provided her contact information to get back wheels of the car. She said that she is hoping that anyone who may have any information to contact the Providence, EBD police station.

She also urged persons in the new housing scheme areas along the East Bank Demerara to remain cautious about these incidents. The lady added that this is the first incident in their area as several people have complained about the stealing of several parts of their vehicles at the night time.

She said that there have been reports of a similar nature of recent incident which is concerning as people are getting caught.

People of the residence also reacted to the situation and noted,” They went in our vehicle Friday night right in front of massy an Starbucks second row an the security’s seen nothing.”

Another added,” Do your car have alarm if so you would heard because go off most people have alarm on their cars but when it go off the turn it off from inside the house without investigating why it went off.”