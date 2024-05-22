Brand new small business “Fabylous Feelings”- therapy center opened in Nevis

Nevis: A brand new small business- Fabylous Feelings Integrative Health and Therapy Center, has been opened by young female entrepreneur Fabiola Grant in Nevis. Premier Mark Brantley attended the opening ceremony and expressed satisfaction with the progress in the local business sector.

He shared glimpses of the center and said that the business will bring new employment opportunities for the locals, aiming to enhance the economic landscape in Nevis. Premier Brantley termed small businesses as the “backbone of the economy” and added that such enterprises will strengthen the small business community.

Fabylous Feelings is a therapy center that will offer exclusive messages and therapeutic care using natural products. As per Fabiola Grant, the center will serve as the platform to boost small businesses and the natural offerings of Nevis Island. It will provide a chance for the local workers as well as farmers to determine the suitable products that are naturally grown during the massages.

The business has opened on Main Street of Bath Village, promising to provide efficient service to customers from across the island. In addition to that, the therapy center will offer enhanced massage to the tourists who will visit Nevis for its peaceful environment and make them explore new markets.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Parliamentary Representative Eric Evelyn, who appreciated the young entrepreneur for her leadership and efforts in fostering business growth in Nevis. Premier Brantley added,” As the small business sector in Nevis continues to grow, I was delighted to join the Hon. Eric Evelyn at the grand opening of the brand new, beautifully designed Fabylous Feelings Integrative Health and Therapy Center on Main Street in Bath Village.”

Premier Mark Brantley also urged the public to help spread the word and to support the small business community of Nevis. He extended congratulations to Grant and her family and said,” May her business have every success, We are growing Nevis Together.”

In addition to that, the center will also offer a genuine spa experience to the people and make them relax amid the tough situations of life. Minister Evelyn also greeted the young entrepreneur and said that the new business will help to enhance small enterprises as she is contributing effectively to the economy of Nevis.

He said,” Congratulations to Fabiola Grant on the opening of her Integrative Health and Therapy Centre dubbed Fabylous Feelings. The new business situated on Bath Road was officially opened on Friday, May 17, 2024, and will offer you that genuine spa experience.”

Evelyn encouraged the public to support Fabiola Grant and other small businesses in Nevis.