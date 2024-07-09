Bermuda Police probing four deaths in house of Pembroke

Bermuda: The incident of the four deaths, including two children, in a house in Pembroke is under the investigation process by the police department. The deaths of the two individuals with two minors were reported to the law enforcement agency after the discovery of the bodies on Sunday, 07 July. The reason behind four victims losing lives is not confirmed by the authorities till now.

As per the statement given by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Na’imah Astwood, the deaths of the victims were discovered in their house located in the South Terrace area of Pembroke, Bermuda. The information was collected by the police department through the locals, who observed the unresponsive bodies of the victims and notified the lawmen.

It is mentioned in the statement that a party of lawmen arrived at the quoted address of Pembroke in response to the report, where they confirmed the deaths. It is said that there were four dead bodies lying, among whom two were the children of the family. The bodies were examined, after which they were marked as dead officially, and they were taken for the autopsy.

Subsequently, the investigation of the deaths was initiated, and the crime scene of Pembroke was also sealed by the responding officers. As the investigation is in the early stage, there is no reason situated or disclosed by the police department for the deaths. It is assumed that the case could be related to the recent death of a lady in the neighbourhood.

In that case, a female victim was killed by the armed assailant in a shooting at her apartment last month. The deceased victim of that case was identified by her name, Diante Trimm, who was a local resident of Pembroke and the mother of five children. However, the police department is keeping the four deaths of Pembroke as a separate case from the last murder for the current stage.

The investigating team of police officers is waiting for the reports and collection of relevant evidence to give direction to the case. The responding officers are conducting inquiries and are taking steps to gather more information to understand the circumstances around the deaths of four individuals in Pembroke. The authorities are also asking the public to cooperate with the police department.