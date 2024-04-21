Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club wins 55 medals in RHAC Swim Meet

Pirates Swimming Club of Barbados with 9 member team won 55 medals and 488 points in the recently concluded Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre meet in Saint Lucia.

Barbados: Pirates Swimming Club of Barbados with 9 member team won 55 medals and 488 points in the recently concluded Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre meet in Saint Lucia. The girl’s team placed third overall with 314 points and the boy’s team collected 162 points with 8th place.

The 9-member team consisted of 4 males, namely, Lucas Coppin 8 & under age group, Zachary Ladipo 9-10 age group, Michael Howard 11-12 age group and Elliot Reid 13-14 age group.

Coppin placed 8th in his four events and the sprint challenge for a total of 4 points with all personal best times. He was also a member of the 13-14 mixed 200 Freestyle relay which placed third.

Ladipo won his age group championship with 75 points from ten individual events that gae him 7 Gold and 3 silver medals and set a new meet record in the 400m Freestyle. He placed first in the 25m Sprint Challenge and was second in the 50m Sprint Challenge.

Michael Howard earned 25 points with two fifth places, four sixth places and two seventh places from eight races and he did personal best times in every race.

Elliot Reid ended the meet with 49 points from ten events in which he won 2 bronze and 2 silver medals and was fourth in two races, 5th in two races and sixth and seventh in one race each. He swam personal best times in every race.

The girls were Atarah Martelly and Gabrielle Babb who both swan in the 9-10 age group, Kaija Eastmond 11-12 age group, Heidi Stoute and Khalia Springer in the 13-14 age group.

Martelly gained two points and she did personal best times in all nine events while Gabrielle Babb collected 71 points for second place in her age group after competing in 10 individual races. She won 8 silver, 1 gold and one bronze medal and was second in the 25m and 50m Sprint Challenge. Babb also competed in two relays, both of which won gold and set new meet records.

Eastmond won her age group title with 86 points from 10 individual events in which she won 8 gold and 2 silver medals and five of these were new meet records. She also won the 25m and 50 m Sprint Challenge and two additional gold medals from two relays.

Springer placed third in her age group with 65 points from ten individual events which produced four silver and six bronze medals. She also competed in 3 relays winning two gold and one bronze and was 5th in the 50m Sprint Challenge.

Stoute swam in six events capturing six gold medals of which five were new meet records. She also won the 25m and 50m sprint challenge and she added one gold and one silver from two relays. Once again Stoute was awarded the FINA High Point Award.